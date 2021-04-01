Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

