Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 810 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $294.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.80 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.