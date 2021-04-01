Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $368.15 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

