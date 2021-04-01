Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 876.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $255,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $121.75 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $631.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.