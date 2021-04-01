Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 76,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,272,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,654 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zynga by 40.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

