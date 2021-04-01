Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.91 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CSU traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

