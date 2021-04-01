Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

