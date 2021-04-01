Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 21,895 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 467.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after buying an additional 246,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,501,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.