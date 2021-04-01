Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,453 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 702.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $88.73 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

