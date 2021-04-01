Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 223 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $359.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total value of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

