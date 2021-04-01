Captrust Financial Advisors Has $677,000 Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

