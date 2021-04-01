Captrust Financial Advisors Has $717,000 Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.53 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $176.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.