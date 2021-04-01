Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,623 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

