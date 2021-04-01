Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $40.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.59 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $160.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.21 billion to $161.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $168.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $5,356,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

