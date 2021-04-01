Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Up 7.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.99 and last traded at $118.12. 1,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 487,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.21.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

