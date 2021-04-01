Carlos Ernesto Vicens Sells 42,800 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Shares of CVE:NLC opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.63 million and a PE ratio of -134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 20.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

