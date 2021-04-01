Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

