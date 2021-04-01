CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year.

CASI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $335.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

