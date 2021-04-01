Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CATY stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

