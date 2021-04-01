Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) versus Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Critical Comparison

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceapro and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.16%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ceapro.

Risk and Volatility

Ceapro has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceapro and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $9.71 million 4.08 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$46.67 million ($1.59) -1.94

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 14.39% 10.67% 8.97% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -79.15% -63.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceapro beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. It adds value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company's products include natural active ingredients comprising beta glucan, avenanthramides, oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides that are marketed to personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries through its distribution partners and direct sales; natural anti-aging skincare products; and veterinary therapeutic products, such as oat shampoos, ear cleansers, and dermal complexes/conditioners. Its products and technologies that are under research and development, or pre-commercial stage comprise a platform using its beta glucan formulations to deliver compounds for treatments in the personal and healthcare sectors; various novel enabling technologies, such as Pressurized Gas eXpanded drying technology; and technologies to enhance the content of avenanthramides. The company has a collaboration with the McMaster University to develop inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19. Ceapro Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and stimulate various immune cells, as well as Phase I clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and CPI-818, a small molecule covalent inhibitor of interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase, that is Phase I/Ib clinical trial. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also entered into a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals for the development its pipeline of targeted investigational medicines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

