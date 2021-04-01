Celyad Oncology’s (CYAD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CYAD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

