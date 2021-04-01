Centerbridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,500,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for 10.9% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $2,857,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

