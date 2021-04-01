Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CERPQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 1,027,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,825. Cereplast has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

