Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.