Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

