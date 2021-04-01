Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.