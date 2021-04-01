Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $329.31 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $339.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.