Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

