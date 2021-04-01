Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,796 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

