Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.