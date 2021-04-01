Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 262,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

