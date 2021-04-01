Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.