Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86.

