Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

IBUY stock opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

