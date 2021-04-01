Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

