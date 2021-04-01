Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ameren were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $81,456,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $46,290,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

