Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 479.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,381.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 233,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 217,896 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $159.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

