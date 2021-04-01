Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $3.28 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $248.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

