Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 488,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 251,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

