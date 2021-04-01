Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 15,603 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 514,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 272,927 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,329,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,185,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,718,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.