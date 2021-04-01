Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.30 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $39,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.