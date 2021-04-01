Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.63 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $40,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 945,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after purchasing an additional 202,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

