Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.49 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.