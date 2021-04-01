Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,444 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Snowflake worth $41,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $570,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $353,751,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.31. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,643 shares of company stock worth $248,313,910. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

