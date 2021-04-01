Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,730. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.02 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

