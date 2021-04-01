Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.