Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 385,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,370. The stock has a market cap of $817.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

