China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

