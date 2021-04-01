CIBC Raises Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$8.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLIQ. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CLIQ stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. Alcanna has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.20.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

