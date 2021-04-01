CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CADNF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

